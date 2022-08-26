Here in the Illawarra, we are lucky to have an array of top class dining experiences, whether you are after breakfast, lunch or dinner, casual, celebratory or fine dining.
But perhaps the only thing better than going out for a meal is taking in an amazing view while you dine.
We have put together a list of 10 of the best restaurants in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven with a view. So if you are in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships or just want to enjoy a special meal this weekend, check out our faves.
Harbourfront Seafood Restaurant
Claiming to be the Illawarra's leading seafood restaurant, Harbourfront Seafood Restaurant at Wollongong also offers amazing views.
Overlooking the iconic Belmore Basin on Wollongong Harbour, the waterfront restaurant is set over three levels, with each offering stunning views of north Wollongong and the coast.
The stunning location is just one of the reasons diners have kept coming back to this venue, which has been offering fine dining for more than 30 years.
The restaurant, which won a national award for best formal seafood restaurant in 2018, serves only the freshest local and sustainable seafood and produce, and you can choose from a market or a la carte menu.
It is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
Be sure to ask for a table at the window to get the best view.
Located on Austinmer beach, Headlands Hotel is a hit with day-trippers who flock to the brasserie and bar, and its stunning views.
The brasserie, overseen by head chef Murray Hickey, provides a relaxed yet unforgettable dining experience with inspiration drawn from the proximity to the ocean and seasonal fresh produce.
The brasserie is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.
Why not pop into the Headlands Bar and Beer Garden for a drink or enjoy a meal from the Airstream food truck on Fridays and weekends. There is a dumpling bar and pizza menu.
The hotel also offers accommodation.
Diggies Cafe is located on Wollongong's North beach and offers diners a stunning view while they enjoy a bite to eat.
It opened in 2003, following a painstaking restoration of the iconic 1930s Art Deco kiosk, and quickly became a hit thanks to the laid back coastal vibes.
A favourite amongst the North beach community, it also serves top-quality, local produce.
There is still a kiosk around the corner for those who want a more relaxed dining experience of takeaway. Diggies has also opened another venue boasting stunning coastal views at Kiama.
Diggies is open seven days from 6.30am to 3pm weekdays and 4pm on weekends.
Located inside the historic Bathers Pavilion at North Wollongong beach is Northbeach Pavilion.
The restaurant, which recently changed hands, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and offers an absolute beachfront location with amazing views.
The light-filled venue offers a contemporary, casual dining room setting, or you can find a seat in the courtyard.
Offering casual beach dining in an oceanfront location is Thirroul Beach Pavilion.
Overlooking Thirroul beach, the restaurant offers a very special dining experience.
The historic pavilion first opened in 1940, but a renovation has seen it transformed into the perfect spot for a special breakfast or lunch while you enjoy panoramic beach views.
The restaurant is open seven days from 7am to 3pm.
Located in The Waterfront development at Shell Cove, overlooking the new Shellharbour Marina is The Waterfront Tavern.
The picturesque venue captures the true essence of the NSW South Coast thanks to the clever design, which sees it cantilever out over the public boardwalk and marina, offering stunning harbour views.
There is a central bar as well as a public house, TAB facilities and big screens for watching games.
But is it the bistro style dining room and outdoor dining area that is the star attraction and offers a family-friendly dining experience.
The extensive all-day menu is split into snack, salads, burgers, mains, pizza, grill and seafood; the latter featuring a mouth-watering seafood platter. There is also a kids menu and extensive drinks menu.
Purporting to serve up Kiama's best coffee, Penny Whistlers cafe also enjoys one of the best locations overlooking the harbour.
You can soak up the sea views while enjoying breakfast, lunch or dinner, with menus split into 'day' or 'night'.
There is also an extensive alcohol menu and takeaway menu.
Music is a big part of Penny Whistlers' vibe, whether it is the vinyls spinning in the background or a live act.
Sitting right across from Kiama's famous Surf beach is Silica Restaurant.
The menu includes locally sourced and homegrown ingredients from the South Coast. There are separate lunch and dinner menus as well as takeaway options.
Open Thursday to Friday for dine-in lunch or dinner and seven days for takeaway (hours vary).
Perched on the Illawarra escarpment's cliff edge, overlooking the ocean, you will find The Scarborough Hotel.
The hotel itself is warm and welcoming, and both family-friendly and dog-friendly.
Some of the best views can be had from the popular outdoor garden area, which looks directly onto the sea.
The hotel was first established in 1886 and claims to be the oldest licensed premises in the region.
The old mining town of South Clifton was renamed 'Scarborough' in 1903 in honour of the hotel, which has never been rebuilt or drastically refurbished, and still contains many original features.
There is also a café providing lighter options and coffee, and a gelato-bar.
The hotel trades during the day only, and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Another iconic hotel, located just two kilometres north of Scarborough, is The Imperial at Clifton.
This hotel, which only reopened in 2021 after sitting destitute for 15 years, also overlooks the Pacific Ocean.
The original hotel was built in 1884 to meet the demand of about 1000 people who had come to live in the area following the formation of the Coal Cliff Mining Company in 1877.
The village of Clifton was built around the weatherboard cottages that sprang up about one kilometre south of the mine to house the miners and their families.
The original inn was later demolished and replaced with the two-storey building that stands today.
Shellharbour Workers Club bought the hotel in 2015 and spent $10 million restoring it.
The venue's historic roots are still there, with many heritage features and historical interpretations on display, including the original timber staircase, reinstated front terrace and five original fireplaces.
There are now multiple areas for dining, drinking, meeting and even workshops and classes.
It is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can also book into a workshop, including pasta-making and dumpling-making.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
