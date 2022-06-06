Adrenaline junkies need look no further than the Illawarra to get their fix of thrills and spills.
Whether you are a local, or in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, you will certainly get your fill of excitement while you are here.
Always wanted to skydive? We've got you covered. Not sure about jumping out of a plane but happy to take to the skies? What about a thrilling ride in a vintage biplane, or you could get strapped into a hang glider and sail off the cliff at Stanwell Tops.
If you have always wanted to experience the ultimate thrill of jumping out of a plane that is 15,000 feet in the air, look no further than Skydive Australia's Skydive the Beach Wollongong experience.
Boasting to have Australia's most experienced and trusted skydivers on their team, they will be there to lead you through your first or 100th skydive with ease.
Not only that, but you get to skydive in one of the most beautiful locations around.
The Wollongong skydive experience is actually the only beachside skydiving experience in the Greater Sydney and Illawarra area which allows you to skydive near the idyllic NSW coastline.
During your tandem skydive, you will freefall for about 60 seconds before enjoying a further five to seven minutes once the parachute opens.
On the way down, you can enjoy a much slower descent, while taking in the amazing scenery from above before landing in Stuart Park - just 100 metres from the sand at Wollongong's North Beach.
Book a hang gliding session at Hangglide Oz at Stanwell Tops
Hang gliding is often described as an experience of a lifetime. A chance to step outside your comfort zone and take a leap of faith that allows you to silently soar through the air, just like a bird.
Hangglide Oz offers tandem hang gliding sessions from two locations; Bald Hill, Stanwell Park, and the beachside Hill 60, south of Wollongong.
Both offer spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean.
Tandem hang gliding is easy; it takes just a few steps before you are gliding through the air. You will even get the chance to take control of the hang glider during the 30-minute experience.
Chief instructor Tony Armstrong has 40 years experience, more than anyone else in the world.
Hangglide Oz also helped make history, with Guinness World Records entry for the oldest tandem passenger, at 94.
Passengers must be 10 years and over and weight limits apply.
Five Point Aviation is among those businesses offering scenic flights over the Illawarra.
Departing from Shellharbour Airport, you can choose from a range of flight paths, which take in the Ocean Falls and Sea Cliff Bridge, Jervis Bay, Dharawal cultural places, whale and dolphin-watching flights, and sunrise and sunset adventures.
NSW Air Flight Training also offers joy flights, leaving from Albion Park.
The 40-minute flight takes in Lake Illawarra, Wollongong, Stanwell Park, Sea Cliff Bridge and the beautiful coastline before heading south to Kiama, offering fabulous views of the local beaches and escarpment, before flying over Jamberoo or Lake Illawarra and back to the airport.
Details: For more information about Five Point Aviation click here or for NSW Air Flight Training click here.
If you have always wanted to learn to surf, the Illawarra is a great place to start with a number of surf schools located up and down the coast.
Among them is Pines Surfing Academy, which has schools in both Wollongong and The Farm.
One of the Illawarra/Shoalhaven's newest tourism ventures is the whale-watching cruise operating from Shellharbour Marina at Shell Cove.
The very first 90-minute cruise, operated by Shellharbour Wild, set off in May 2022 and will continue throughout the whale-watching season, which runs until November.
Darkes Forest Riding Ranch and Boarding Stables has been operating since 1971.
Set in native bushland setting, it is the perfect place to either learn to ride a horse or, if you are experienced, get out for an adrenaline-pumping ride.
Experienced ride leaders and instructors are available to lead riders of all ages and levels, beginners to advanced, through lessons or trail rides.
Details: Open seven days. For more information click here.
As the song goes, "At Jamberoo, you control the action" - and that is the case, kind of.
While you can certainly try to stay in control, adrenaline junkies will attest that sometimes the rides at Jamberoo Action Park control you.
The largest family-owned and operated water theme park in NSW, Jamberoo offers world-class rides and attractions in a well-maintained, natural setting.
While there is a selection of children's rides and even a relatively relaxing Rapid River, thrill-seekers can also get their fill on rides such as the aptly-named Funnel Web, The Taipan and The Perfect Storm.
With a new ride, Velocity Falls, coming soon and the biggest ride ever to be built at Jamberoo, it is easy to see why it is one of the region's biggest tourist attractions.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
