Whether you are a local looking for something to do on the weekend, or you're in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, one thing is certain - there are plenty of things to do and see here in the Illawarra.
Whether you are active, a nature or animal over, an adrenaline junkie, looking to awaken your spiritual side or a foodie, there is something for everyone in the region.
The hardest thing will be working out what to do first.
The Royal National Park borders the Illawarra to the north. The 151-square-kilometres park is the oldest national park in the country and the second oldest national park in the world outside Yellowstone in the US.
Spring is one of the best times to see the park, when its stunning heathland wildflowers are on display. Why not head along the Coast track or the Curra Moors Loop track, or walk to Wises track to see them in bloom.
One of the most popular walks takes you from Bundeena Drive to Little Marley Beach. The eight-kilometre return trip takes 1.5 to 2.5 hours and leads you through heath, past freshwater pools and creeks and on to scenic beach views.
It didn't gain the highest spot for the Illawarra region in the Lonely Planet travel guide, Ultimate Australia Travel List, for no reason.
The 665-metre long Sea Cliff Bridge on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coalcliff, is a highlight of the 140-kilometre Grand Pacific Drive, which stretches from the Royal National Park at Loftus all the way to Nowra.
The bridge has become an icon not just for Wollongong but the world, with tourists flocking to see it for themselves since it opened in December 2005.
Whether you want to drive across the bridge or take in the view on foot from the pedestrian walkway, it will not disappoint.
There is even a viewing platform from where you can really take it all in.
Other ideas:
If you have always wanted to learn to surf, the Illawarra is a great place to start with a number of surf schools located up and down the coast.
Among them is Pines Surfing Academy, which has schools in both Wollongong and The Farm.
Other ideas:
Nothing says 'Australia' quite like a koala. The animals are synonymous with our country the world over and cuddling a koala is up there on the list of top experiences of overseas visitors, and let's face it, Aussies.
While there are not too many places in the world where you can hold a koala, Symbio Wildlife Park is one of them.
Its Koala Experience allows you to interact and learn about one of Australia's most iconic species, including the individual personalities of Symbio's koalas and the plight of koalas in the wild.
One of the Illawarra/Shoalhaven's newest tourism ventures is the whale-watching cruise operating from Shellharbour Marina at Shell Cove.
The very first 90-minute cruise, operated by Shellharbour Wild, set off in May 2022 and will continue throughout the whale-watching season, which runs until November.
Other ideas:
The Historical Aircraft Restoration Society, often referred to by its acronym, HARS, is an Australian-based aircraft restoration group that runs two museums, including one at Shellharbour Airport.
HARS Aviation Museum, Albion Park is home to more than 40 aircraft covering Australia's civil and military aviation heritage.
Guided tours run daily. You can also book a tour on a 747, go inside a plane cockpit and even walk on the wing of a plane.
A cafe and gift shop is also onsite.
Other ideas:
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
