A former RAAF maritime patrol and sub-hunting Orion AP-3C Orion built in 1978, will headline HARS Aviation Museum's Tarmac Days showpiece this weekend. Thanks to the expertise of almost 800 volunteers at the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS), the aircraft which has just returned from a nine-month maintenance absence, is the only one of its type now flying with an Australian museum's civil registration. The Orion will be out on the Shellharbour Airport tarmac for visitors to view and hear tour guide commentary this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. HARS volunteers will put a selection of their amazing 'almost 50 heritage aircraft' collection on display from February 11-13. Although open every day, the monthly Tarmac Days allow HARS to display and operate some of the collection in an interactive opportunity for visitors. President Bob De La Hunty said keeping so many of its aircraft operational is what sets HARS Aviation Museum apart. Read more: Major rethink of public school hours - here's how they do it at Edmund Rice "Our visitors can enjoy the sound and sight of living aviation heritage as well as the interactive opportunities and displays out on the tarmac," he said. Visitors could also check on progress with the detailed restoration of a replica of one of Australia's most famous pioneering aircraft - a timber, tubular steel and fabric Fokker Tri-Motor used by Sir Charles Kingsford Smith to make the first flight from America to Australia in 1928. Mr De La Hunty said the largest replica aircraft in the world, now fitted with three Jacobs radial motors, recreates the "Old Bus" and with its historic registration of VH-USU should be ready to fly again later this year. Details of check-in with mandatory Covid protocols at www.hars.org.au Read more: Kicking goals: Warrawong High School celebrates its 50th birthday To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/7a11ec2a-a6bc-4ed1-bcc2-96425b20dc31.jpg/r3_74_1148_721_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg