The rich and proud history of Warrawong High School will be headlined during its 50th anniversary celebrations this year. Although most of those celebrations will be held in October, school principal Brad Hughes said "the diverse and dynamic school community that reflects the cultural diversity of contemporary Australia" was continuing to kick goals nationally and internationally. Mr Hughes said there were a number of exciting things happening at the school. "One of the most exciting developments is a partnership we're forming with football powerhouse Real Madrid," he said. Read more: Major rethink of public school hours - here's how they do it at Edmund Rice The Spanish giants are one of the biggest football clubs in the world. Some of the world's best and well-known players have worn the famous white strip of Real, including Zidane, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. The club, referred to as Los Blancos (The Whites), have won a host of trophies since forming in 1902, including 34 La Liga titles, a record 13 UEFA Champions League victories and four FIFA Club World Cup titles. "They are a huge club. This is a big deal," Mr Hughes said. "What's really good is that our partnership will be a social sports program, where it is looking at the development of kids, not only in their sporting abilities but also looking at other areas of their development, including social relationships. "We're very excited and can't wait to officially enter into the partnership in the coming weeks." The principal was also proud that Warrawong High was in partnership with BlueScope as part of the Illawarra Academy of STEM Excellence program. "That is a really great opportunity for our kids in particular to be working in the field of STEM - science, technology, engineering and mathematics - and being able to form partnerships and work with organisations such as ANSTO, BlueScope and Wings Over Illawarra," Mr Hughes said. "It also opens channels to look realistically at opportunities where our kids can develop those future-based skills where there is shortages of work in the community, and being able to upskill our kids so that they are ready to go into those types of careers." Of Warrawong High School's 545 student population, 46 per cent of students have a language background other than English, 11 per cent are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and families are from 25 different nationalities. The school founded in 1972 also proudly houses the region's only Intensive English Centre supporting new arrivals, refugees and international students. Its Bayview Education Centre, one of the region's largest Special Education Units, supports students with a diverse range of abilities from across the Illawarra. Read more: Thumbs up for phonics emphasis in new primary school curriculum Mr Hughes said the diversity of the school community would be highlighted during the school's 50th anniversary celebrations. "We will hold a school assembly and invite all our former school principals. We will also hold a major 'Carnivale' event which will include rides and multicultural activities celebrating the different cultures and diversity within our student group," he said. "A group of ex-students are also putting together a reunion dinner. All these events are planned for October to try and alleviate COVID issues as much as possible."

