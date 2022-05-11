The Illawarra tourist spots that made it into Lonely Planet's new guidebook

The drive along the Sea Cliff Bridge is so quick, however, that to truly appreciate this $54 million construction project, you need to walk it. Park at the southern end of the bridge and take a stroll on the walkway hugging the ocean side of the roadway, high above the Tasman Sea. Along the way you'll find an information board that tells the story of the area, and charts the making of the bridge. Allow around 30 minutes for the return stroll.