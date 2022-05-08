Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Meet the Gerringong mum raising an aspiring pro surfer Holly Wishart

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 8 2022 - 4:55am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY: Jane Wishart with her daughter and aspiring pro surfer Holly, 16, at Werri Beach on Sunday. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The toughest challenge of having a daughter keen to become a professional surfer is the sharks says Gerringong's Jane Wishart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.