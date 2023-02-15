Australia's largest comedy competition, Raw Comedy 2023, is coming to Wollongong this weekend.
Raw Comedy sees comedians from across Australia battle it out at the country's largest and most prestigious open mic comedy competition.
Watch the next generation of comedy superstars as they compete in one of the NSW heats.
Details: Raw Comedy 2023, Wollongong Town Hall main auditorium, Friday, February 17, from 8pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.
INXS fans would be forgiven for thinking they had been transported back in time to witness the real deal when Live Baby Live - the INXS Tribute Show comes to the Heritage Hotel, Bulli, this weekend.
Six of Australia's finest musicians have joined forces to produce this authentic replication of the great INXS.
Simon Kennedy stars as Michael Hutchence and brings a passionate and emotionally fuelled performance to the show.
Original INXS fans will be reminded of everything you loved about the band, while a new generation of INXS fans will find out what the fuss was all about.
Details: Live Baby Live - the INXS Tribute Show, Saturday, February 18, Heritage Hotel, Bulli. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.
Vengaboys will bring their party bus to Waves Wollongong on Friday, February 17.
Frontier Touring, Arena Touring and So Pop joined forces to bring the dance idols to Australia and New Zealand as part of a 25th anniversary tour.
The ultimate throwback pop experience will see them joined on stage by Whigfield, Alice DJ, N-Trance, Reel 2 Real featuring The Mad Stuntman and resident DJ Nick Skitz for an epic three-hour show featuring many classic dance party tunes.
Details: Vengaboys - 25th Anniversary Tour, Friday, February 17, Waves Wollongong. Tickets here.
Art lovers have only a few more weeks to see the thought-provoking Thinking Through Pink exhibition at Wollongong Art Gallery.
The exhibition's curator, Dr Sally Gray, has chosen cultural objects that invite pleasure and speculation about the manifestations of pink - both the colour and the idea.
Visitors are invited to suspend aesthetic judgements and bask in the visual and conceptual delights of pink - the most provocative and ideologically freighted of colours - which resonates across gender, sexuality, race, class, political alignments and notions of good and bad taste.
Details: Thinking Through Pink exhibition, Wollongong Art Gallery until March 5. More information here.
A spectacular new show that showcases contemporary flamenco dance and music will be performed at The Music Lounge, Wollongong, this Friday night.
Bandaluzia Flamenco is led by ARIA-nominated flamenco guitarist Damian Wright and combines powerful performances, unique sound and explosive displays of dazzling musicianship and virtuosity.
Wright is joined on stage by Flamenco dancers Jessica Statham and Rosalie Cocchiaro, percussionist James Hauptmann and violinist Yuhki Mayne at this event presented by Merrigong Theatre Company.
Details: Bandaluzia Flamenco, The Music Lounge, Wollongong, Friday, February 17, doors open 7.30pm for 8pm start. Ticket prices vary and are available here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
