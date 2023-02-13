Illawarra Mercury
Man dies after being washed from rock pool at Kiama

Updated February 13 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 6:49pm
Pictures from Facebook/File picture of rock pools supplied.

A man has died while swimming at Kiama on Monday afternoon, after reportedly being washed out of the rock pool.

