Man dies after being washed from rock pool at Kiama

A man has died while swimming at Kiama on Monday afternoon, after reportedly being washed out of the rock pool.
A large number of emergency services, including the rescue helicopter, responded to the incident which happened around 5.40pm.
Witnesses said the swimmer had been washed out of the rock pool and that people nearby and surfers in the water got him out before paramedics arrived.
Police said they were called to the rock pool on Blowhole Point Road after the man was pulled from the surf unresponsive.
Witnesses commenced CPR before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, he could not be revived, police said.
The man is yet to be formally identified but believed to be aged in his 60s.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District attended and have commenced inquiries into the incident.
Earlier on Monday, a hazardous surf warning was issued for most of the NSW coastline, with the Bureau of Meteorology urging visitors to the beach to exercise caution.
Rock fishers, boaters and swimmers have been warned dangerous conditions are expected across the Illawarra on Monday, before easing Tuesday morning.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
