Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

New Connected Women Wollongong group helps ladies over 50 fight scourge of loneliness

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated February 22 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Making connections: Lisa Stelling, right, shares a coffee with Emma Baselier ahead of the Connected Women Wollongong open day. Picture: Supplied

An organisation that helps women over 50 form new connections has come to Wollongong and is holding a free open day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.