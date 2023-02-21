An organisation that helps women over 50 form new connections has come to Wollongong and is holding a free open day.
Connected Women was founded in Perth in 2022 by Phoebe Adams and Stephanie Leibovitch to help fight the rising epidemic of loneliness in Australia.
Ms Adams said women over 50 were most at risk of loneliness as it was often more difficult for them to form new friendships. Connected Women aims to provide a community where women can connect with like-minded women and build lifelong friendships via a range of online and in-person events.
Since its launch in Perth, Connected Women has expanded to 26 groups in WA and 15 in NSW, with a 750-strong community of women.
The Wollongong group will celebrate its launch at a free afternoon tea at Corrimal Library this Sunday, February 26.
Connected Women NSW Community Manager Lisa Stelling is running the event.
"I am a resident of Wollongong and that is why I am particularly excited about starting a community here," she said.
"I have spoken to many of the women in my social circles in Wollongong and from the feedback and interest I have received, I can already see that having Connected Women present in the Illawarra is going to make a real difference in the lives of so many women.
"We have already had 100 women sign up to come to the open day, which is a really good response, and we are looking to make this group a really welcoming and inclusive community for everybody."
Ms Stelling said women in their 50s often experienced transitions such as changes in friendship circles and relationships, retirement from the workforce, children leaving home and other life changes that left them looking for new ways to connect with others.
It costs $15 a month to join Connected Women, which gives you access to the online activities and a calendar of community events, some of which are free.
Ms Stelling said events were as "diverse as our members" and catered for all tastes, schedules and budgets, from a simple walk to weekend's away.
"We try to keep the cost of events down as low as we can," she said.
"We run a little differently to other platforms and networks that maybe offer meet-ups at the same time and place each week.
"We ensure that there are a whole range of activities taking place throughout the week, on different days and at various times and locations, from coffee get-togethers, meet-ups for meals, going for walks, seeing a movie.
"While many of the events are curated and posted by the Connected Women team, we also encourage members to post their own get-togethers, whether they have a café they would like to try out, theatre show they would like to go to or a hike they want to go on."
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
