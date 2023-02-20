The nuns at Nan Tien Temple are hoping to go down in the history books for staging the Illawarra's largest meditation and Tai Chi event.
The fundraiser will be led by the monastics on Sunday March 5 as a celebration of International Women's Day.
It will feel like a bit like a Spencer Tunick photo shoot but with clothes on and a bit further apart.- Gabrielle Quigley
Money raised will go to the charity SAHSSI (Supported Accommodation and Homelessness Services Shoalhaven Illawarra), who have been providing shelter and support for women and families facing homelessness.
"We will photograph the meditation to record one of the largest mass meditations in the Illawarra."
The day will begin with registrations, then move into a guided Tai Chi, a guided meditation, then a blessing for women and a talk with a resident nun. Patrons will also be able to do a guided tour of Australia's largest temple.
Venerable Zhi Li from Nan Tien said they hoped they could help SAHSSI's critical mission and also bring together community spirit and compassion.
"It is a shared responsibility to support people in our community who are facing challenging times," she said.
Patrons are set to experience the "collective benefit of mindfulness and inner peace", according to organisers.
SAHSSI CEO Kathy Colyer was thrilled the event would further assist in their quest.
"For SAHSSI our work is extensive and we have a waiting list of approximately 120 women in the Illawarra who are seeking assistance," she said.
"We see a successful society is one that treats women with respect, free from abuse and living in safe and secure housing."
SAHSSI has been providing shelter and advocacy to support women and families in the region since 2014.
Bookings are essential, tickets are $20 through Humanitix, with sales all going to SAHSSI.
For tickets and program details visit www.nantien.org.au.
