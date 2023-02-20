The Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival returns this March with three full days of mostly free music and art across Kiama, Gerringong and Minnamurra.
The volunteer-run event will see free and ticketed events, a street party, a film night, festival "hubs" where musicians will play outdoors, plus their own specially branded beer - all from March 10 to 12.
The 2023 feature artists are ARIA-award winning Aussie Barney McAll, Benji and the Saltwater Sound System from the Pacific coast, CJ Stranger of the Blue Mountains and the Tony Allen Tribute nighy featuring an all-star eight-piece band (Alan Hicks, Nick Garbett, Matt Ottignon, James Greening, Matt Smith, Barney McAll, Jonathan Zwarts and Vincent Sebastian).
Indigenous visual artist Jaz Corr created the artwork for this year's festival, titled "where the sea makes noise", who will also have an exhibition titled "Kiarama" in conjuction with the festival.
Other musicians on the lineup so far include: Calco, Canning Duck, Charlie Needs Braces, Chloe Kay and the Crusade, Cone of Confusion, Cope Street Parade, Cormac Grant, DJ Mark Chrissy & DJ Bloombox, Daddy Longlegs and the Swamp Donkeys, Dean Haitani, Firetail, Francisco Sonur, Howlin Mitch, Huckleberry & the Devil's Dandruff Band, Jack Raymond with the Jay Bishoff, Lux Trevis, Matt Katsis, Mitch Burgess, Nicole Brophy, Owen Campbell, Oyobi, the Police Big Band, The Honeybees, WollCon Jazz Combo and Tommee Balukea.
Venues include Bar Padres, Diggies, Burnett's Sound Garden, El Corazon, JJ's Indian Restaurant, Finding Filmores, Gerringong Town Hall, Central Perk, Earnest Arthur, Kiama Bowling Club, Little Betty's, Kiama Golf Club, Nirand Thai, Little Earth Cafe, Minnamurra Cafe and General Store, the Old Fire Station, Parfait Patisserie, Penny Whistlers, SS Peter and Paul's Church, Scoops/Nude Nutrition, Saltwater Cafe, Red Rooster, Silica, Sevenmarks, Stoic Brewery, The H, The Hill Bar, The Hungry Monkey, Top Shops, Wild Ginger and Yves.
Gerringong Town Hall, Friday March 10.
The screening of the amazing "Keep on Keepin' On" documentary that follows jazz legend Clark Terry over four years to document the mentorship between Terry and 23-year-old blind piano prodigy Justin Kauflin as the young man prepares to compete in an elite, international competition.
It will be followed by a talk with director and star Illawarra export Alan Hicks, before Hick will join a stellar lineup of jazz musicians to perform the music of Clark Terry while drinks and canapes are served.
Filmore's presents the super secret Sunday session popup music space at 33 Bong Bong Street in Kiama.
Sunday March 12
A super special Sunday treat, Terralong Street will be closed between Railway Pde and Manning Street with the whole street turning into a party.
Justice precinct becomes the 'Arts Precinct' with gorgeous harbour views from 11am-5pm.
Kiama town centre - Terralong Street between Railway Pde & Manning Street.
For more details, visit: www.facebook.com/kiamajazzandblues or www.kiamajazzandbluesfestival.com.au.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.