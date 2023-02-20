Illawarra Mercury
March to host Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival with film, free music and a street party.

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
Updated February 20 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
Expect music in the air across Kiama, Gerringong and Minnamurra for the second weekend of March. Above picture from 2016. Picture by Robert Peet.

The Kiama Jazz and Blues Festival returns this March with three full days of mostly free music and art across Kiama, Gerringong and Minnamurra.

