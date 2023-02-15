Nearly a decade on from tragedy, the story of Sydney's deadly Lindt Cafe Siege will be told from a new perspective upon the Wollongong stage.
Alana Valentine is the playwright who brought Lindy Chamberlain's story alive in theatres and is now tackling another heartfelt saga that also touched the hearts of many.
Manager of the cafe, Tori Johnson, was one of two to never return home that day (the other was barister Katrina Dawson). Valentine felt the cafe manager was a "hero" whose story hadn't been "held up in public in the way it should".
Developed with the help of the MerrigongX program, My Beautiful Man, will recount the kind and generous soul that was Johnson as well prominent moments leading up to and during the ordeal and ultimately his execution.
Valentine has spoken with Johnson's mother Rosie and partner of 16-years Thomas, as well as read through the Triple Zero phone calls, plus other stories from witnesses and the other hostages.
"It's not just sad it's tragic but there's all these beautiful, hopeful moments, and the songs uplift and carry the audience in this place of beauty," she said.
Yes, there will be songs woven into the script, but not in the way of a Broadway musical.
"Songs can convey emotion in the way speech cannot," Valentine said.
The playwright has opted to never name the terrorist to instead uphold the stories of the people tragically involved, not the aggressor.
My Beautiful Man will have a development showing in June as part of Wollongong's fringe program MerrigongX.
Valentine is one of 22 artists being given support through the program, which spans across circus, theatre, contemporary dance and more.
"What I like is that they're not exclusively focused on emerging artists," she said.
"I'm what you might call an experienced artist, but it's still just as important for me because I work in an art form where [a project] is not really anything until you put it [in front of an] audience."
December 2024 will mark the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, with Valentine keen for her work to have its professional debut sometime either side to highlight the legacy Johnson left.
"[It] would be a wonderful time to revisit this story through the lens of theatre instead of crisis journalism and look at what has the legacy been and how to do we feel after this now."
The upcoming developmental reading - in which she hopes Rosie and Thomas will attend - will help refine her work to be the masterpiece it should be.
My Beautiful Man
A deeply moving new play, featuring songs, based on the 2014 Lindt Cafe Siege and the lives impacted by the tragic loss of manager Tori Johnson. June 3, Wollongong Town Hall.
A temporary artist hub at 93 Crown Street will open the door for more community and artist activities, such as drop-in sessions, small showings of new work, and a creative space to work on projects - while the IPAC is being refurbished.
It will support a range of artists who will be developing works across dance, theatre, music and more.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
