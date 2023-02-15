Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Hero' of Lindt Cafe Siege to be honoured through lens of Merrigong theatre in Wollongong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 15 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 8:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Writer Alana Valentine is developing a play based on the 2014 Lindt Cafe Siege and the lives impacted by the tragic loss of manager Tori Johnson. Main image ACM file photo. Inset image by Robert Peet.

Nearly a decade on from tragedy, the story of Sydney's deadly Lindt Cafe Siege will be told from a new perspective upon the Wollongong stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.