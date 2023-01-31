Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

From the NBN, to First Nations people and Double J, Here's how Albo's new 'Revive' arts package will affect you

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
February 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a new cultural policy that won't just affect creative people but everyone across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.