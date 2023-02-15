The owners of the decrepit Greater Union building in the heart of Wollongong have been blasted over its shabby state.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully took aim at parent company EVT on Tuesday, calling on the entertainment giant to "show the 'Gong some love" and tidy up the facade.
The ageing cinema has been open sporadically since the onset of the pandemic, but storm damage incurred to the property in the later half of last year prompted metal fencing to be erected.
At the time, the Mercury reported the triple-theatre complex was closed for maintenance with EVT "exploring all options for the future of the location".
"It's been months with no update on the future of the Great Union cinemas," Mr Scully posted on social media.
"It's a prominent location and the temporary fencing makes it look terrible.
"I've approached the CEO ... asking them to at least tidy the site up if they have no plans to re-open soon. EVT should show the 'Gong some love on Valentines Day and at least make it look a bit better."
Parent company EVT was contacted for comment and asked what their plans were for the site and would they be taking up residence in the proposed WIN Grand development, which is expected to have a cinema.
"With regards to the opening of a new Event Cinema the team are still exploring all options for the area," a spokeswoman said.
"We don't have anything to announce at this stage, however, we will be addressing the appearance of the location."
There was no other comment of their future plans for the Burelli Street complex.
Greater Union Wollongong opened on December 8, 1976 with the world premiere of the Australian film Break Of Day. At the time, it cost $1.4 million to build.
Meantime, the WIN Grand development is proposed to be a hub for entertainment and nightlife with the master-plan including a cinema, music venue, hospitality plus offices and apartments.
The $400 million project - set for the city block bordered by Crown, Keira, Burelli and Atchison streets - was recently given approval by the Southern Regional Planning Panel.
For 30 years, WIN boss Bruce Gordon's company Birteku had been buying up properties in that block - picking up the last one in late 2021 shortly before unveiling his vision for the site.
In its decision the panel noted the project would revitalise an entire city block through a broad range of land uses, including retail, residential and public spaces.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.