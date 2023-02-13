Illawarra Mercury
Call-out for artists to take on residencies under Wollongong Town Hall

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
February 14 2023 - 7:45am
Flashback to 2017 when artist Robert Sherwood Duffield was a resident in the Creative Studios under the Wollongong Town Hall. Picture by Adam McLean.

Artists wanting to get a boost for their careers can apply for a 12-month residency with the Creative Wollongong Studios (under the Town Hall), run by the local council.

