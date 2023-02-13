Call-out for artists to take on residencies under Wollongong Town Hall

Artists wanting to get a boost for their careers can apply for a 12-month residency with the Creative Wollongong Studios (under the Town Hall), run by the local council.
Six local artists will enjoy dedicated creative spaces to grow their skills and portfolio in the heart of Wollongong.
The residencies will see artists take part in open studio tours, workshops, artist talks, skills development opportunities, and other events.
Wollongong City Council Director Community Services Kerry Hunt said both opportunities were perfect for emerging or established artists who need space, support, and equipment.
"Without a dedicated workspace, it can be difficult for artists to detach from everyday responsibilities and distractions," she said.
"Residencies like this provide both time and space for artists to develop their craft.
"Any artist will tell you - working with, and learning from, other creative minds can be exactly the spark you need to inspire new projects."
Set and costume designer, Katja Handt, previously undertook a residency at the Creative Wollongong Studios and said it was perfect for artists who can't afford their own space.
"Being able to invite people into the studio has been brilliant," she said.
"I have made some very strong connections, and a couple of exciting new projects, which would not have happened otherwise."
Giulia Corradi, another resident artist, said the program had a huge positive influence and gave her the energy to commit to an art career.
"I had ideas I wanted to explore at home but couldn't. The studio space gave me a safe, open place to experiment with my art practice at a larger scale."
To submit an expression of interest, visit www.wollongong.nsw.gov.au. Applications close on Friday February 24.
Creative Studios Wollongong Open Day on Saturday 18 February, 12-4pm at Lower Town Hall (behind Art Gallery).
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.