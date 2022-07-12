From abstract steampunk creations to a reality television star and sustainable fashion designer, the new Upsurge arts feast is shining a light on Wollongong creatives.
Beginning Friday July 15, the three-day event will aim to celebrate the region's unique creative and cultural diversity with free workshops, entertainment and artist talks in the Arts Precinct.
"Upsurge is an event that shines a light on creative talent as it happens, showcasing award winning visual artists, gifted artisans, and emerging bright stars," said program curator Virgina Settre.
"Artists will reveal their narratives and artisans will share the secrets about bespoke craftsmanship, offering an opportunity to experience hands-on creative process as it collides with artistic enquiry."
Organised by Wollongong City Council, they have brought 16 artists together including Katja Handt, a theatre designer who worked on the film Mad Max and recently opened an artisan leather goods studio; Gina Barjeel, a sustainable fashion designer who empowers migrant women with sewing skills and support to start their own businesses; and furniture restorer Britta de Laat, one of the stars of television's The Repair Shop.
Other highlights include a Q&A with school teacher Saxon Reynolds whose hobby is creating extravagant steampunk sculptures; a weaving workshop with Haji Oh; and live music by DJ Nautilus Sound on Sunday afternoon.
All activities will be inside a pop-up pavilion (between 11am and 4pm), and while the event is free patrons will need to book tickets through www.wollongong.nsw.gov.au/upsurge.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
