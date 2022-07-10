Five Sydney theatre shows to keep you entertained and warm this winter

Illawarra gal Natalie Bassingthwaite is returning to the stage with Jagged Little Pill in Sydney this month.
The star will again play the lead of Mary Jane Healy, though for some performances Georgina Hopson will take the role so Bassingthwaite can spend time with family.
"I will be juggling working in Sydney with my family time back home so I am beyond excited to welcome Georgina back to the cast playing MJ when I will be at home being mum," Bassingthwaite said.
"She is truly phenomenal and I'm proud to share MJ with her."
The show is just one currently playing in Sydney to keep people entertained and warm during the winter months.
Here are five shows to see in July, with details as per their production websites:
Baz Luhrmann's epic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza featuring over 70 songs including many of the iconic hits from the movie, as well as additions from Adele, Katy Perry, Sia, Beyonce, Rihanna and more.
A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.
Natalie Bassingthwaite stars in this multi-award winning Broadway musical, inspired by Alanis Morissette's album of the same name.
After a premier season last December, the production has made its way back in July 2022.
The story of Jagged Little Pill centres around the Healy's, a seemingly perfect suburban family striving to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community.
Adapted from the beloved stories by PL Travers and the original film; the world's favourite Nanny comes to life on stage.
Mary Poppins is a story about family and the infinite possibilities that lie within us all. It's time to rediscover the undeniable magic of one of the world's most loved tales and show new generations that - Anything can happen... if you let it.
Original music and lyrics include the favourites Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Feed the Birds and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. New songs and additional music and lyrics include Practically Perfect and Anything Can Happen.
Based on the movie of the same, Once features a book by Enda Walsh and music & lyrics by Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglov.
Guy meets Girl in this tender love story about a struggling Irish musician on the verge of giving up, and a Czech piano player who reminds him how to dream. Featuring an ensemble of performers playing their instruments live on stage, Once reminds us of the power of music to connect us all.
Graeme Murphy's production of Madama Butterfly takes a contemporary look at Puccini's alluring heroine using a towering digital set.
Fragments of film flutter across the stage, creating a dynamic backdrop for Murphy's vision of Butterfly. He draws on his roots in choreography to capture the grace and gravity of a story that begins in rapturous love and ends in the cruellest heartbreak.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
