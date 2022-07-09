Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Gerringong artists George Gittoes and Hellen Rose return form war-torn Ukraine to tell the tale

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
July 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Werri Beach artists and freedom fighters George Gittoes and Hellen Rose have finally returned from documenting the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.