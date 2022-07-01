Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

One Nation MP attacks Wollongong theatre group over same-sex kiss in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One Nation's NSW leader wasn't too happy about a Wollongong production of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Pictures: The Dire Theatre Company

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has taken aim at a Wollongong theatre company's portrayal of Romeo and Juliet, which he claims over-sexualised the iconic production in front of children.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.