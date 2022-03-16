community,

A renowned Werri Beach couple is heading to the Ukraine frontline with little more than the clothes on their back and a swag of camera and film equipment in order to capture the devastation of war. Painter, photographer and filmmaker George Gittoes, 72, has dedicated his life's work to exposing the atrocities of conflict, including how it impacts the local people, and will be leaving for Kyiv on Friday. The aim is to weaken the hand of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Read more: Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know "Australians care a lot about what they're seeing happening over there, and the reason for me going is to express that," Gittoes told the Mercury. "I'm creating product that lets the world know how much people really do care about what they're seeing, the human suffering." Gittoes and his wife Hellen Rose will head for the Ukraine-Polish border where they will meet friends to assist them, though exactly how they will get to the centre of the warzone is still being worked out as he does not want to draw attention to what they're doing. They will also meet with a network of filmmakers and students, ready to help them document the battle and share it with the world. "To have people there with cameras and pens - communicators like us - is more important than guns and weapons," he said. "Every Australian would identify with this sense of not letting the big bully next door win ... just as we stood up to the bullies of East Germany and Japan [in World War II]." Read more: Illawarra artist says his film is the 'thorn' in America's side While most friends and family members have supported his decision, a select few have questioned why he's "risking his neck" and have accused him of being an "adrenaline junkie". But Gittoes said the Ukraine mission is no different to his previous stints overseas documenting bombing in Baghdad, genocide in Rwanda and civil war in Somalia. The artist believes the "tide will turn" for Putin, with cracks already starting show, he said in reference to Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova holding up a sign during a live broadcast to denounce the war. "I've watched history all my life, this wonderful brave woman ... it's the first crack in Putin's ceramic, the thing will all fall into shards," he said. "I can't [stop the war] but if you put me collectively with other artists and communicators like Marina, you can make a difference." Gittoes also described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the "most inspirational leader since [Winston] Churchill" (Britain's Prime Minister during World War II) for his feat in inspiring his country to take up arms and fight. Meantime, if he had his way, the Archibald-winning artist would be doing the trip solo. He knows how to disarm a predator with an AK-47, his aim with a gun is impeccable (not that he's ever needed to hurt anyone), and he knows how to go unnoticed - a matter of life or death. But his beloved Rose is a "strong" woman, and she wouldn't go along with being told to stay home. "We are a very caring nation," Gittoes said. "I think people will be happy I'm going because in some ways it's sending a little kite up into the sky saying 'we care', that kite is Hellen and George." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/74672542-6cfe-4d4a-9242-538f002eacff.jpg/r0_245_4415_2739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg