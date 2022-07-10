The owners of Bulli's pop-up bar The Jetty have taken the recent damaging weather on the chin, and are ready to get back up again and reopen.
The venue, on the old bowling club green at the Princes Highway, is run by Coal Coast Brewing (Kelly Carey and her husband Michael) and had installed a new dome roof across their two shipping containers - only to be destroyed in wild weather a week later.
"The annihilation of our 'week old' glowing dome roof hit us hard," the operators have posted on social media.
"My DNA refuses to let this incident stop us in achieving our nirvana ... this household is humming the Rocky theme song.
"See you on Saturday July 16 friends, because we are hell bent on making more memories with you all."
The operators said when they reopened in Bulli a couple of weeks ago, it represented something "monumental" to them in that it signalled a return to life like before the pandemic.
"When everything felt simpler, maybe more carefree," they wrote.
"Where kids, grown ups and a few canines share green space, to run, laugh and lounge with food and drink in hand and music in ears."
The damaged remains of their roof will be torn down, and another eventually erected (time frame unknown at this stage), but their pop-up bar will reopen on July 16.
"The amount of calls, texts, offers of help, meals, booze and baked goods on our door step has quite simply blown us away," they posted.
"This hood is a very special place."
The Jetty originally opened at the beginning of March in 2020, just before Australia went into a national lockdown due to COVID-19.
