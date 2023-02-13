Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Amali Dimon shines bright on Australian Idol as Top 50 culled to 32

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
February 13 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amali Dimond (far left) performs the song "wrecking ball" for the Australian Idol judges. Picture by Seven.

Aussie pop diva Marcia Hines stepped into the judges chair on Australian Idol on Monday, to help cull the Top 50 singers down to 32.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.