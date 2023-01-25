A blonde teenager from Shellharbour with big ambitions has begun gracing the small screens in advertisements for the new season of Australian Idol.
Amali Dimond, 16, swapped serving ice-creams for singing in front of four high profile judges late last year, in a bid to win $100,000 in prize money and a recording contract with Sony Music.
"Winning would change my life completely, like, I would go from the 16-year-old girl who works in an ice-cream shop to someone who can just pursue their dreams," she told the Mercury.
In October Amali and her family made the nervous journey to Sydney to stand before Meghan Trainor, Harry Connick Jr, Amy Shark and Kyle Sandilands - the fate of that short meeting to be aired across Australian television screens on Monday night.
It wasn't the first time trying out for a major talent quest, having had a crack at another television reality show, The Voice, nearly a year prior. Though she failed to wow those judges then, she took it as a learning opportunity and vowed to make herself ready for her next major audition.
"This year I've been working so much on performing everywhere I can, every opportunity I can, going to vocal lessons all the time, writing music," Amali said.
"I needed to learn ways to settle my nerves so ... before I go on stage now I just smile, because it turns your nervous energy into excited energy."
The teenager has been building her performance experience by performing at aged care villages and the Tap House in Dapto.
"This is what I've always dreamed for her, you know, doing what she loves," said mum Michelle.
From the thousands of contestants who audition, those lucky enough to score a Golden Ticket from the judges will automatically claim their coveted spot in the top 50. The judges will narrow 50 to 24 and 24 down to just 12 artists, who will feature in the live performance round of the competition.
Australian audiences will vote each week of the live rounds to decide who will be crowned the next Australian Idol. The winner will receive a recording contract with industry giant Sony Music and $100,000 in prize money.
Australian Idol begins on the Seven Network, Monday January 30.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.