A new family-friendly music and arts festival is heading to Berry next year from the force behind Wollongong's biggest do, Yours and Owls.
The Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival will be headlined by Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana and Middle Kids on Easter Saturday 2023.
Illawarra stars Aodhan and Tyne James Organ will join in the fun, along with Melbourne indie punk rockers Slowly Slowly plus alt-pop artist Merci, Merc - with more artists to be announced soon.
It will kick off at midday with food curated by the South Coast Food and Wine Festival team with a full list of vendors to be announced in coming weeks, as will the arts component of the program.
"There'll be a pretty cool project being worked on around local indigenous storytelling," co-organiser Ben Tillman said of the all ages event.
He said a full arts program would be released in coming weeks which would include poets, composers, visual artists and more.
It's expected around 8000 tickets would become available for the new festival, with Tillman confident of a sell-out. It won't, however, be a replacement for their mainstay - the Yours and Owls Festival held in Wollongong.
The Lazy Mountain is the second of its kind to grace Berry Showground, with Fairgrounds bringing artists like Liam Gallagher, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Billy Bragg, Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin and Gang Of Youths in previous years.
The last instalment of Fairgrounds which was slated for the end of 2022 was postponed for a year by organisers due to a number of reasons - extreme weather patterns, ballooning insurance premiums, lingering COVID-19 risks, labour shortages and increased costs.
"It's going to take a long time to bounce back and get back to normal ... but i think everyone is looking forward to a stable year," Tillman said of the events and entertainment industry.
Minors with a valid ticket to the Lazy Mountain will be allowed entry only in accompaniment of a responsible adult like a parent or guardian.
A number of shuttle bus service will run (to be pre-booked) every 20 mins to Berry Showgrounds from and to set destinations.
For more details, visit: https://lazymountain.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
