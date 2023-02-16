The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a three-day "low intensity heatwave" warning for the Illawarra.
Mercury in Wollongong is expected to hit a three-day high of 31 on Saturday, with a high of 27 likely today and 28 tomorrow.
On Sunday the range is a more temperate 20-26.
In other southern parts of the coast that has been ramped up to a severe warning.
The likes of Ulladulla, Batemans Bay, Bega and Eden are expected to have maximum temperatures in the mid-30s .
Nowra and Batemans Bay is predicted to hit 25 degrees on Saturday with Ulladulla's high 31.
