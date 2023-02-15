Councils don't have to close off rock pools in wild weather, but should they?

The Illawarra's rock pools might be some of our biggest tourist draw cards, but - as unpatrolled areas subject to the changeable conditions of the ocean - they can also be dangerous, or even deadly.
In Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama, rock pools are managed by councils not surf life savers, which means they fall into a bit of a grey area when it comes to surf warnings.
Unlike at beaches, it's not as easy as "no flags, no swim".
On Monday, when a man in his 60s drowned in the evening after being washed out of the Kiama rock pool by a huge wave, Kiama council had closed nearby Surf Beach.
As huge swell driven by cyclone Gabrielle hitting New Zealand battered the coast, the Bureau of Meteorology also issued a warning for surfers, swimmer and rock fishers.
The pool, however, was technically open.
After the tragic drowning, a number of witnesses expressed shock that such a thing could happen in an ocean pool which they believed was a safer place to swim than an open beach.
Others believed swimmers should know better than to go near the water in those conditions.
Like most of the Illawarra's ocean pools the Little Blowhole rock pool is unpatrolled year round so essentially never closes, except for cleaning.
To protect itself from liabilities, the council - like others - relies on a piece of fine print referring to the Civil Liabilities Act along with a strongly worded sign warning of injury or death to make sure it's clear that swimmers should take personal responsibility before swimming there.
But, as shown when Wollongong council was able to shut most of its ocean pools following pollution issues due to the wild rainstorm which hit the region last week, it is possible close them down in some circumstances.
However, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said it was not feasible to be opening and closing pools every time the swell and weather changed.
Instead, he said swimmers should heed coastal warnings and take personal responsibility.
"There a warning that gets put out along the coast and it's left up to the individual to respond to that, and most people do," he said.
"We can't be around supervising every aspect of the coast line."
In the wake of the man's death this week, Kiama council reminded our residents and visitors to take precautions when swimming in tidal rock pools and heed the warnings posted at these sites especially in periods of large swells.
"Our rock pools are all located within the tidal zone and regularly impacted by large waves and swells," the council said in a statement.
"Swimmers should carefully observe the weather and ocean conditions before choosing to use the pools, which are not regularly monitored."
In Shellharbour, where there is only one ocean pool and it is patrolled by lifeguards during warmer months. It closes in severe weather, with signs and warnings posted on social media.
