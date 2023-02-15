Illawarra Mercury
The world-first drug trial that could help fix Wollongong's ice problem

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 15 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
The University of Wollongong's Professor Peter Kelly will lead the trial in the Illawarra.

Wollongong is one of four locations across Australia selected to take part in a world-first drug trial, to see if a common anti-depressant can help ice addicts stop using crystal methamphetamine.

