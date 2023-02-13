Illawarra Mercury
Man dies, six charged with drug offences at Transmission Music Festival

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated February 13 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:45pm
Police identifide the Transmission Music Festival as a "high-risk event". File picture

Six men have been charged with drug supply offences and an investigation is underway after a suspected fatal drug overdose following a music festival in Sydney.

