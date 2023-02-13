Six men have been charged with drug supply offences and an investigation is underway after a suspected fatal drug overdose following a music festival in Sydney.
Medical professionals treated more than 130 people at the Transmission Music Festival at Sydney Showground on Saturday, with numerous complaints suspected to relate to drug use and heat exhaustion.
NSW Ambulance paramedics took at least 12 people to hospitals for further treatment relating to drug use, seven of those patients needed intubation.
In the early hours of Sunday officers were called to Bankstown Hospital to investigate the circumstances of the death of a 26-year-old man.
Police were told the man - who had earlier attended the festival - presented at the hospital just before 1.30am for a suspected drug overdose.
Investigations are underway and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Having determined the festival was a "high-risk event", police, along with security officers, NSW Ambulance paramedics and medical professionals worked together to provide a safe and environment for the 18,000-strong crowd.
Police arrested six men - aged between 19 and 33 - who were detected in possession of MDMA at the Transmission Music Festival at Sydney Showground on Saturday.
A 23-year-old Oran Park man was charged with supplying a prohibited drug after he was allegedly found in possession of 253 MDMA tablets. He was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.
A 21-year-old Fairfield West man was charged with supplying and possessing a prohibited drug after he was allegedly found in possession of 149 MDMA tablets. He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Thursday.
The other four men were issued Court Attendance Notices for supplying a prohibited drug and are due to appear at court at a later date.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
