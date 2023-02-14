Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour's ED overflow ward unsafe and 'not fit for purpose', nurses say

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 6:30pm
Shellharbour nurses joined rallies in Wollongong last year (pictured), and will gather outside their own ED at the end of night shift to highlight their staffing concerns.

Nurses from Shellharbour hospital say they are worried about safety issues with the overflow ward being used to house emergency department patients who can't get a bed elsewhere and will stage a rally to highlight their concerns.

