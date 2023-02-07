Illawarra Mercury
'Never hated work so much': What Wollongong nurses want you to know

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 7 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:47pm
In a series of messages to their union, seen by the Mercury, members from the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Wollongong hospital branch have described what they want to public to know about their day-to-day working lives amid the election campaign.

As the state election nears, Wollongong hospital nurses say they are deflated, exhausted, disrespected and ready to give up after years of calling for better pay and working conditions.

