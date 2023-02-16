Labradors suffer 'severe' neglect at Albion Park Rail property

Two dogs found diseased and emaciated at an Albion Park Rail property had been neglected for "months and possibly years", a court has heard.
RSPCA inspectors attended the property on September 1, after receiving a complaint of animal cruelty.
Across an all-dirt yard, inspectors found more than 10 small golden labradors which, "while in reasonable condition weight-wise, had dirty, dull coats, and generally did not appear that well looked after".
One dog that stood apart from the others was "emaciated and ... unsteady on her feet, her eyes were opaque and her belly appeared bloated. She had multiple scars on her face and head".
Robin Charles Harvey, 66, told inspectors the dog's name was Wobbles, and that he wanted to surrender her.
A vet later found the dog had wasted muscles, dry gums indicating dehydration, periodontal disease, skin disease and cataracts. The dog had suffered pain and stress due to Harvey's failure to provide vet treatment. The vet concluded the dog showed clinical signs of "gross long-term neglect".
Harvey surrendered a second aged labrador, Scruffy, to the visiting inspectors, explaining that animal was unable to walk.
He went inside and returned carrying the dog, which was later assessed as being in a "very neglected and severely emaciated state, appeared blind and also had numerous scars across her face and head".
The dog smelt strongly of urine and faeces as it was placed with Wobbles in the back of the RSPCA vehicle.
Both were later euthanized to end their suffering.
Asked when the dogs had last received veterinary treatment, Harvey told inspectors, "they hadn't needed any, they were eating well ... with Scruffy it's only been the last couple of days and Wobbles is getting around the backyard quite OK".
"Wobbles has always been, she's always had that framework like: you get skinny kids, you get skinny dogs. But as I said, they've always been well fed," he said.
Asked why he didn't take the dogs to the vet, he said he couldn't afford to have them euthanized.
"Well first of all I haven't got a lot of money, and it does cost a lot of money ... my son was gonna, he was gonna [pay] the money to get them put down ... because he'd got a full-time job."
He conceded he hadn't seen Wobbles walking for three or four days.
"And yet you did nothing?" the inspector asked.
Harvey has since pleaded guilty to a charge of committing an act of aggravated animal cruelty and three counts of failing to provide veterinary treatment, relating to the dog's poor body condition, dental disease and skin and ear conditions.
In Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday Magistrate Claire Girotto ordered a pre-sentence report, which will examine some of the circumstances surrounding Harvey's offending.
The court heard he had owned dogs since 1990, and had had "previous dealings" with RSPCA inspectors.
The matter returns to court for sentencing on April 6.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
