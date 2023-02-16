The South Coast rail line will be reviewed with the view to increasing services, Labor has promised should it win the March election.
It's quite similar to the promise they made going into the 2019 election.
The review would be part of a broader assessment of both the metro lines and intercity services.
However, Transport for NSW is already in the process of increasing the number of South Coast trains under its More Trains More Services policy.
That would include 10-car trains every 15 minutes in the morning and evening peak.
However, both the Labor promise and the More Trains More Services policy rely on the introduction of the new Mariyung fleet of trains.
Those trains were original due to hit the South Coast line two years ago.
Part of the review will take into account the concept of hub stations for express services, which was introduced as part of a timetable overhaul in 2013.
"Too many passengers are left with no choice but to drive to hub stations, North Wollongong, Thirroul and Helensburgh due to insufficient connecting services," Labor transport spokesman Jo Haylen said.
"And since the pandemic travel work patterns have changed, there are opportunities to flatten the peak and deliver more frequent and efficient off-peak services."
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman confirmed they were still working on the More Trains More Services package for the South Coast line.
As well as more peak hour services, it would also supply an extra off-peak service each hour between Wollongong and the Sydney CBD - equating to an off-peak service every 30 minutes.
However, the spokesman confirmed the delivery of these services was dependent on the Mariyung fleet entering service.
"The Mariyung fleet is currently undergoing testing and Transport for NSW is committed to undertaking the modifications, agreed between the NSW Government and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) during the enterprise agreement negotiations, as quickly as possible," the spokeswoman said.
"We will continue to work with the RTBU, and Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator, to implement an operating model that will allow trains to enter service from 2023."
There is no timeline for when those new trains will hit the South Coast line.
However, the South Coast line was always planned to be the last of the four intercity routes to get the new trains.
This is because the intercity trains on the other lines are older than the Oscars that run along the South Coast line.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
