Police search boat moored at Wollongong Harbour

A man has been arrested in Wollongong Harbour following a police search on Friday morning.
No fewer than nine police officers were sighted at the harbour around 10am.
Four of them were on board a small boat having executed a search warrant "as part of an ongoing investigation".
During the search, a police spokesman said officers seized what was alleged to be illicit drugs.
That has been taken for further examination.
A 61-year-old man was taken into custody and has been conveyed to Wollongong police station, where enquiries are continuing.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
