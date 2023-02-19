Man airlifted after serious crash at Clifton on Saturday night

A man has been airlifted to Liverpool hospital with multiple injuries following a serious crash last night.
The crash on Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Sea Cliff Bridge around midnight had the two crash victims trapped in the car for over an hour.
Both the men sustained injuries with the 25-year-old man having leg, chest and pelvic injuries airlifted to Liverpool hospital and the 21-year-old man with shoulder, hip and leg injuries taken to St George Hospital.
According to the latest condition report, both are believed to be stable.
Fire and Rescue NSW Illawarra Duty Commander Greg Purvis said the "complex operation" went on for a long time before the men could be freed.
"We had our crew from Scarborough plus rescue unit from Bulli and technical rescue unit from Wollongong," inspector Purvis said.
The Sea Cliff Bridge remained closed in both directions until early morning as a result of the crash but traffic returned to normal after 7.30am.
Police and Ambulance were also at the scene.
More to come
