Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man airlifted after serious crash at Clifton on Saturday night

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 19 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

A man has been airlifted to Liverpool hospital with multiple injuries following a serious crash last night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.