Windang royalty Hockey Dad to perform a free gig in the 'Gong

Windang's biggest musical exports, Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming, will be thrilling Illawarra music lovers this week with a free concert.
Otherwise known as Hockey Dad, the group will perform at La La La's in Wollongong's Globe Lane on Wednesday from 11pm.
The gig is a Sailor Jerry initiative to "support your local", and comes on the eve of the surf-pop-rock group touring Europe and the UK for the first time since prior to the pandemic.
No doubt their free gig will include fun faves from their latest album Brain Candy, alongside a slew of new tracks they've been working on, in a venue reminiscent of their early gigs at the now defunct Rad Bar.
"Support Ya Local will be a very special free show in the most intimate setting the boys have played in years," organisers said.
La La La's will also host special guests Dust and Sputnik Sweetheart plus DJs kicking on late into the night.
Doors are at 630. First in best dressed. No Passouts. Register for a ticket (though entry is not guaranteed) from Moshtix.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
