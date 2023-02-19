Illawarra Mercury
Bellambi Surf Life Saving Club launch pride boards amid Sydney WorldPride event

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 19 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 4:00pm
Bellambi Surf Life Saving club launching the pride boards. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Bellambi Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) has become the frontrunners for diversity and inclusion with the launch of first-of-its-kind Pride rescue boards.

