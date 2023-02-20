Woman in 70s airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Woonona

A 75-year-old pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Woonona.
Emergency services were called to Kathleen Crescent about 2.20pm on Monday following reports the woman had been struck by a car.
The woman was taken to Hollymount Park by ambulance where she was then airlifted to St George Hospital by the Toll rescue helicopter.
The woman remains there in a stable condition however sustained shoulder, pelvic and leg injuries, according to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
