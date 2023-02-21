Wollongong's David 'Guru' Graham charged over 2GB clash

Wollongong concreter and accused "conspiratorialist" David Graham has been charged with intimidation offences, less than a fortnight after he launched a plan to run for NSW Parliament.
Graham, also known as "Guru", was arrested on Friday after police searched his boat home in Wollongong Harbour, seizing items.
He was charged with two counts of stalking/intimidation and police have also taken out an apprehended violence order against him.
The Mercury understands the protected person is an employee of 2GB, and the charges relate to Graham's interactions with the radio station last Tuesday as he sought an interview with breakfast show host Ben Fordham.
Graham has built an online following with an abundance of live streams which are pitched at the sovereign citizen movement and aimed at overthrowing the government.
He became prolific during COVID-19 lockdowns, when he and partner Mel Graham attempted to build support for lockdown protests.
He appeared on the NSW Electoral Commission's register as an upper house candidate on February 6. Riccardo Bosi, a former Australian Army special forces lieutenant who has since become a popular figure in the sovereign citizen movement, later announced both he and Graham were running as independents.
Graham was repeatedly admonished by radio heavyweight John Laws last week after he went on air and attempted to announce his candidacy.
Laws called Graham a "conspiratorialist" and a "clown" and suggested he needed medical help.
Graham has since lodged an application for police to return items seized from his boat.
"They took everything from inside the boat - every device," he said in a live stream. "They also took all the stuff they weren't supposed to take which is all our election gear, all my signatures that I came down to Canberra and got off you beautiful people."
He told followers he had used his time in custody to "red pill" Wollongong police officers and that he "uses" the mainstream media to get his messages out.
"If we get a chance to use the mainstream media ... let us have it, we need it - we're in a war," he said.
On Tuesday he clashed with reporters who were outside Wollongong Courthouse for unrelated matters.
Graham's matters go before the court on Thursday.
Read more court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.