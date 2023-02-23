Cooking with kids after work can be chaotic at the best of times but a community project is looking to change that.
Healthy Cities Illawarra is co-hosting a free, family cooking class.
The Dinner Table Project will bring families together to learn healthy recipes and encourage quality family time.
"I would like to encourage you to join and come some have fun with us," Manami Henderson, health promotion officer of Healthy Cities said.
The Healthy Cities team is on the lookout for families, with children older than eight, to join their table, with priority consideration for families in the Shellharbour local government area.
Ms Henderson, a dietitian, will also be sharing budget-friendly tips.
The first recipe for the program on Tuesday, February 28, will be the family favourite bolognese - with a healthy twist.
Food, Ms Henderson believes, is a great way for families and communities to connect.
"The food is not just about keeping you well, feeling better, staying healthy. It's well and truly beyond that point.
"Food does not involve a lot of difficult language therefore it's easier to connect.
"The project was established at the end of last year," she said.
"Some of the things we found out was the kids were perhaps more interested in new food or more happier to try new food, or how to incorporate vegetable into the meals," she said.
Ms Henderson said the program was a great way to feed her own curiosity about different food practices around the world and share her Japanese culture.
"In the final session last year we cooked sushi together, so I brought some of the traditional tools, and introduced them to a bit of my culture."
Families will be part of a closed Facebook group for families to connect and share in between classes.
"Healthy food is not worthwhile if it's not tasty. The Dinner Table Project is not worthwhile if it's not fun," Ms Henderson said.
The free program will be held at Albion Park Rail Community Centre on Tuesday evenings for six weeks, starting February 28.
The program is co-delivered by Healthy Cities, community nutritionists and specialists.
Healthy Cities Illawarra is a non-profit, non-government organisation which receives core funding from the NSW Health Department.
For further information contact Linda: linda@healthycities.org.au or phone 4282 8111.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
