Wollongong couple converts old Coca Cola truck into ultimate truck house

By Angela Thompson
Updated February 23 2023 - 11:55pm, first published 11:30pm
Clara Trindall and Pauli Battenally on the road with their converted Coca Cola truck. Picture: supplied

We've got everything we need ... Once you start living in there you do realise you accumulate more junk than you need.

- Pauli Battenally

Pauli Battenally and Clara Trindall threw in their 9-5 lives for a different way of living. Now the open road is their home and they're making a slow lap around Australia, powered by diesel, a free-spirit mentality, and the stunning conversion of an old Coca Cola truck.

Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

