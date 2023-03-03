Let's get messy in Wollongong: how wine and clay really mix

If you're up for a night out and ready to get messy, perhaps consider heading to a pottery studio in walking distance from some of Wollongong's coolest bars.
Clay Wollongong on Keira Street (behind the Parq on Flinders apartment block) hosts "Wine and Wheel" nights on a regular basis - book in by yourself, or grab a bunch of mates and book the entire class.
Freehand clay classes (Vino and Vases) hold 18 people, though the "wheel" class held 12.
I can honestly say I did not feel like Demi Moore in the vintage film Ghost, nor did I see Patrick Swayze (sorry if you're too young to know what I'm talking about), but I did have a fabulous night out.
It began with dinner and drinks at Kinn Thai before walking up to the studio.
First fail - knocking at the upstairs door and wondering where everyone was, until we saw the sign that the class was down the driveway and around the back.
I am glad we opted to eat first rather than bring a platter of food as I hadn't actually pondered what it would be like to eat canapes while a thick, muddy substance encased my hands and forearms.
As we sipped some champers, studio owner Hannah Barclay gave us a quick lesson on how to use the wheel and made the cutest bowl with so much ease.
Second fail, I couldn't get the clay to stick to my wheel, thankfully Hannah came and helped (you literally have to throw it down hard, just not so hard it bounces off and knocks your mate in the head).
It's messy, really epically messy.
One friend was running late so had forgotten her apron, so grabbed a plastic poncho from her work. It turned out to be a brilliant idea as she was the cleanest of us all (despite the environmental impact plastics can have).
Another key piece of advice, listen to your teacher.
We were told if we think we've ruined a masterpiece, start again, there's plenty of extra clay balls to go around.
If you do stuff up and continue plodding along (the fear of embarrassment weighed too heavy, so yes I blobbed my clay back together and soldiered on) it can explode in the kiln due to air bubbles. This made me fear a third fail.
Walking up the street a few weeks later the feeling of dread lingered, I feared my pieces had exploded and subsequently ruined my own and everyone elses that were in the kiln.
Something didn't look right, did they shrink? Yep. I was told the ceramics do shrink up to 20 per cent during the "firing" process (perhaps I missed this advice also, blame the bubbly drinks).
The first time they go in the kiln the majority of the moisture used to construct the thing is taken out. The second firing the glaze is put on and all moisture gone.
But there they were, my demented little pots, all white and shiny, sitting in a basket of love-filled ceramics.
In fact I was so proud of all of the efforts by my friends - they all look sensational (lets face it, some more than others).
From the series of "latte cups" that looked more like teeny tiny espresso shots, to the delicate vase that looked incredibly phallic, to one of my little orbs that resembled a "pinch-pot" I created in kindergarten - they all looked magnificent.
I will admit a perfectly good pair of leather dress sandals were ruined in the making of my two creations, but it was worth it (next time I'll wear rubber thongs/Havaianas).
Pottery on a wheel is a lot harder than I expected, and even more so due to the Long Island Iced Tea consumed beforehand.
Overall, the 90-minute class was super fun with our BYO drinks.
Next time I might just do a class sans the alcohol, it might improve my concentration.
For more details, visit: https://www.claywollongong.com/
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
