Sunday week, Illawarra woman Kylie Magill will be going for a walk with her sisters, daughter and nieces at Lang Park.
However it is more than just a Sunday stroll. Kylie will be joined by hundreds of walkers and joggers to raise money for dementia treatment.
Kylie and her family are doing it for her mum, Maureen Skuse, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimers.
"We are doing this not only for our Mum, but for everyone else who lives with dementia and for those whose lives have been affected by dementia," she said.
On March 12, the Illawarra Memory Walk & Job returns to Lang Park, Wollongong. The annual fundraising event, organised by Dementia Australia, seeks to raise money and awareness for people impacted by dementia.
Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe said with more than 400,000 people of all ages living with some form of dementia, it is a part of the community.
"It's estimated that 65 per cent of people living with dementia live in the community," she said. "This could be a family member, a friend or a neighbour. It could be anyone in our community."
The Illawarra event has been running since 2014, and contributes to the ongoing search for a medical breakthrough in the treatment of dementia, with the disease the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death for women.
The number of people with dementia is growing, with the figure expected to double in 30 years.
Those keen to get involved can still register and join Kylie and her team, the Golden Gals, on the path to cure dementia.
"The message we would pass on is 'keep on going,'" she said. "Let's raise as much money as we can in the hope that one day there will be a cure for this terrible disease and keep talking to raise awareness."
