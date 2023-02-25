Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Memory Walk & Jog returns to Lang Park, Wollongong

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 26 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team Pellegrino take off on their walk along the Blue Mile in 2021, raising money for dementia support and research in memory of Mauro Pellegrino. Picture: Anna Warr

Sunday week, Illawarra woman Kylie Magill will be going for a walk with her sisters, daughter and nieces at Lang Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.