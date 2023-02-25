Illawarra Mercury
Firefighters return to NSW after Turkish earthquake mission

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
February 26 2023
Fire and Rescue Commissioner Paul Baxter welcomes members of the NSW search and rescue team, which included six Illawarra firefighters. Picture supplied

Six Illawarra firefighters have returned to Australia after assisting in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

