The federal government has given its first public apology to the Jervis Bay community over PFAS contamination and the significant loss to cultural practices it has caused.
Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite told a crowd at a community forum in Jervis Bay on Monday evening to apologise for the "inconvenience" the toxic chemical contamination has caused to their lives.
"I'm here to apologise for the PFAS contamination emanating from the defence base here in Jervis Bay has caused to the lives of locals," he said.
"I apologise to the Indigenous community, there has been an effect to their traditional customary practices from performing their ceremonial tasks and the fishing in their waters."
The Department of Defence identified PFAS-contaminated areas around Jervis Bay in 2016.
PFAS chemicals, known to persist in the environment, were used in firefighting foam and had been used on nearby naval base, HMAS Crewswell, and the Jervis Bay Range Facility since the 1970s.
After the chemicals were detected, authorities restricted access to some areas, including Mary and Summercloud creeks which are traditionally used to swim, hunt and gather.
Mr Thistlethwaite announced at the forum that defence has established a remediation action plan to reduce the contamination.
"This will hopefully restore some normality to (the residents) lives," he told the Mercury.
"Hopefully over time, the water treatment facility will reduce that contamination that is flowing down the hill into the creeks."
Mr Thistlethwaite did not specify a time but said the facility will be "up and running soon".
He added the federal government will soon launch an independent review into defence bases around the country, and will also fund further research to determine whether there are proven links between PFAS and medical conditions.
"I'm not a medical expert so I can't make a conclusion whether there is a link to PFAS and a medical condition," Mr Thistlethwaite said.
"But what I can say is that I want defence to act as quickly as possible to remove that source and remove the risk in the future."
The Wreck Bay community launched a class action against the federal government in 2021, claiming PFAS contamination on their land "destroyed" cultural practices including hunting and gathering.
The matter is ongoing.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
