Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Federal government gives first apology to Wreck Bay community over PFAS contamination

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 28 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite at the Jervis Bay commuinty forum on Monday evening. Picture supplied.

The federal government has given its first public apology to the Jervis Bay community over PFAS contamination and the significant loss to cultural practices it has caused.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.