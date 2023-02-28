Illawarra Mercury
Bluey rocks spark Wollongong search frenzy

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated February 28 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 5:39pm
Kirrin Gruber, pictured with daughter Elena Gruber, 4, has spent countless hours hand-painting hundreds of rocks for children to find. Picture: Adam McLean

A Dapto mum has won a league of fans with a series of painstakingly hand-painted "Bluey" rocks that she hid in a local park for delighted children to find - and there's more to come.

