The Berry-based AirBnB for community spaces has won a $15,000 grant to upgrade its platform.
Vennu, which was founded by South Coast entrepreneur Suzanne Campbell, won the Women in Regional Business category at the 2022 Innovate with NBN awards.
The online marketplace connects community spaces from surf clubs to school halls to those looking for a space to hire.
"Community spaces can be challenging to discover, book and use," Ms Campbell said.
"I want to stimulate regional economies with more local events where community spaces can become more viable and sustainable."
The awards, in their third year, recognise regional based businesses and individuals who are transforming their great ideas and delivering vital products and services.
Grants of up to $125,000 were awarded across seven categories.
NBN chief development officer regional and remote Gavin Williams said the awards recognised the depth of talent in regional areas.
"I want to stimulate regional economies with more local events where community spaces can become more viable and sustainable."
Liz Ritchie, CEO of the co-host of the awards the Regional Australia Institute, said recognised businesses and individuals have shown the capacity of connected ways of doing business outside the capital cities.
"This has helped lift the digital capability of people and businesses across regional Australia."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.