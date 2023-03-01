Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Job Well Done List

Community spaces digital platform Vennu recognised at NBN awards

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suzanne Campbell founded Vennu, a platform that enabled community halls to be rented out online. Picture supplied

The Berry-based AirBnB for community spaces has won a $15,000 grant to upgrade its platform.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.