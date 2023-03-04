Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Troubled Kingdom Developments buys back two projects from lenders, receivers

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
March 4 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The troubled Kingdom Developments has decided to buy back two properties taken off their hands by lender or receivers - one at Leppington (centre) and at Ryde (far right).

Despite investors losing money and projects falling into administration, Kingdom Developments has continued to buy properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.