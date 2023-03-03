Illawarra Mercury
NSW Men's and Women's Senior Amateur Championships to tee off in Wollongong

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:55pm
The Links Shell Cove's Grant Meredith is hoping to impress in the NSW Senior Amateur Championships.

More than 240 golfers from Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia and Germany are expected in Wollongong next week to contest the NSW Men's and Women's Senior Amateur Championships at Wollongong Golf Club and the Links Shell Cove.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

