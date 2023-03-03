More than 240 golfers from Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia and Germany are expected in Wollongong next week to contest the NSW Men's and Women's Senior Amateur Championships at Wollongong Golf Club and the Links Shell Cove.
Those slated to attend the championships starting next Tuesday, include defending champions David Bagust of Port Macquarie and Sue Wooster of Victoria.
Several men's state champions at senior and mid-amateur levels are participating, including defending champion, Bagust (2020 and 2022) and 2015 Mid-Amateur Champion Andrew Tharle of Royal Canberra.
The Women's Division will be no less competitive, with Monash County Club's Jacqui Morgan, NSW Golf Club's Gemma Dooley, and Shelly Beach legend Kim Burke ready to challenge Wooster.
Locals hoping to add an NSW Senior Amateur crown to their resume include The Links Shell Cove's Grant Meredith, Port Kembla's Mathew Ward, and Wollongong Golf Club's Colin Bloomfield.
In the women's competition, Kiama's Jane Wall and Port Kembla's Debbie Byrnes will be hoping to be in the mix.
The week will kick off with the Men's & Women's NSW Foursomes on Monday, March 6, with the 54-hole Men's & Women's NSW Senior Championships starting Tuesday.
The final round on Thursday, March 9 at the Links Shell Cove will be a seeded affair, with the leaders expected to tee off at around 1pm.
Golf NSW has partnered with Destination Wollongong to bring the honoured Championships to the region.
With hundreds of golfers from across Australia competing on both courses, the tournament provides a much-needed economic boost to the local tourism sector.
Golf NSW chief operating officer Graeme Phillipson said the Senior Amateur Championships always attracted a strong field, adding with COVID now firmly in the community's rear-view mirror, participant numbers were at their highest for several years.
"The Senior Amateur Championships are a highlight of the golfing year for those aged over 50 who still enjoy competing at an elite level," Phillipson said.
"The interest we receive for this event is pleasing, especially with the pandemic behind us. We have competitors from every state in Australia and golfers from New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany taking part next week, and the number of competitors is growing every year.
"Come Thursday, I'm sure we will have two very worthy champions."
