A summer solstice sunrise on the Far South Coast was "nature at play", its award-winning photographer says.
Bega Valley photographer David Rogers shared top honours in first NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service's photo competition with his shot at Wallagoot.
Mr Rogers, from Tathra on the Far South Coast, said something was definitely working in his favour the day of his shot at "The Gap" in Bournda National Park.
"That particular shot I've been chasing for a while," he told ACM.
"There are only a couple of weeks of the year around the solstice where the sunrise is far enough south to rise right in the gap.
"And over the past few years the beach there has been filled up with sand. It was that east coast low that cleared it out and I was really lucky to get the deep water there to show off.
"It was really nature at play."
Describing the five winning entries as "simply awe-inspiring", the head of National Parks, Atticus Fleming, said more than 8000 entries were received, an "overwhelming response" to the competition in its first year.
"The fact that we had so many entries representing hundreds of different species of plant and animal, and more than 250 national parks, just reinforces how much the community love our parks," Mr Fleming said.
"We received entries from amateurs and professionals, and all showed us their appreciation for our protected areas and the native plants and animals that call them home.
"Due to the huge number and high calibre of entries in our most popular category, Landscapes and Vistas, we decided to award joint winners and both are so very deserving of the accolade," Mr Fleming said.
Mr Rogers, who shared the n the landscape and vistas award with Ben Heaton for his shot Deep Space in the Warrumbungle National Parks, no stranger to spectacular Sapphire Coast landscape photos.
He has previously won accolades for a "supermoon" rising over Tathra Wharf, that was named one of Tourism Australia's most engaging images of 2021.
And in 2018 a photo of bioluminescent algae on Tathra Beach went viral, republished in numerous travel magazines and helping launch his photography career in spectacular fashion.
The five winners of the NPWS competition were selected across four categories by a panel of talented guest judges, Chris Bath, Edwina Bartholomew, Rae Johnston and James Valentine.
The winners will receive prizes valued up to $2100 each for a holiday in one of the superb cabins and cottages in a NSW National Park.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
